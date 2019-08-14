William Claude Wadsworth, age 98, passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born in Easonville, AL, November 19, 1920. He was the youngest of six siblings and the son of William Lee Wadsworth and Martha Ella Ritch. Claude married Ruth Ogletree in the winter of 1939, a bond that lasted 73 years. He proudly served in the Army during WWII in Japan and the Phillipines. Claude's business sense and integrity took him from a small country store in Easonville to a prolific businessman. Claude was a member of Woodlawn Methodist Church for over 60 years and the last surviving member of the Amos Kirby Class. Claude developed interests in collecting/trading coins, growing blueberries on his farm and building bluebird houses in his basement. Claude was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, his three brothers, Cecil, Preston, Edward, his sisters Vera Wadsworth and Sarah Lambert and his son-in-law Luther James. He is survived by his three daughters, Martha Eastis (Joe), Claudia James and Mary Sparks (Randy), six grandchildren, Bill Eastis, Debra King, Todd James, Cathy Bobo, Brooks Wall and David Wall. Claude had four great- grandchildren, Jordan Eastis McEachern, Hayden Eastis, Emily Ruth King, and Baylor David Wall. He had one great-great-granddaughter Ryleigh Ann McEachern. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 15th at the Kilgroe funeral home, Pell City, Alabama. Visitation will be held at 10:00. Formal service will begin at 11:00, followed by graveside service at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Pell City. As our family and community mourn our loss we also celebrate the incredible life of William Claude Wadsworth. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to Robert L. Howard Veterans Home or Lakeside Hospice. Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 14, 2019