William "Buck" Conville, of Childersburg, age 71, passed away May 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Conville, son, William Bryon Conville (Alison), daughter, Tara Conville Burdick (Robby), brothers, Ronald Conville and Donald Conville, brother and sister in law, Jimmy and Kathleen Smith and grandchildren, Paris Burdick, Daniel Conville, and Michael Conville. The family will have a Celebration Of Life service at a later date. The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude's in Mr. Conville's memory. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Published in The Daily Home on May 29, 2019