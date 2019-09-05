Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kilgroe Funeral Home 2219 - 2nd Ave North Pell City , AL 351251705 (205)-338-3341 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM The Beacon at First United Methodist Church Pell City , AL View Map Funeral 11:00 AM The Beacon at First United Methodist Church Pell City , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Van" Davis passed away on September 4, 2019 in Pell City, Alabama at the age of 66. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby G. Roe; his father, Paul Davis; his sister, Paulette Davis O'Donnell and his stepfather, Clemons Roe. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Tice, of Homewood, Alabama; his son, Paul Davis (Erika), of Pell City, Alabama and two grandchildren, McCall Tice and Wrenley Davis. Van was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and obtained his law degree at Birmingham School of Law. His desire to seek justice and love of the law led him to his legal career following time spent with his stepfather, Sheriff Clemons Roe, who he routinely referred to as his best friend. He served three terms as District Attorney of St. Clair County. In his eighteen years as a public servant, he was known for his humility, approachability, and became one of the most respected office holders in the court system. Following his retirement from public office, he was asked on many occasions by the Attorney General to serve as a special prosecutor. Van had a love of the outdoors and mentored young people both in the courtroom and in the pursuit of conservation. He also delighted in spending time with his grandchildren on Lake Logan Martin. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at The Beacon at First United Methodist Church of Pell City and the funeral will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., also at The Beacon at First United Methodist Church in Pell City.

