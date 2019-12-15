The Daily Home

William Earl Riggins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Earl Riggins.
Service Information
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
351501627
(256)-245-4361
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Graveside service for William Earl Riggins, age 71, of Sylacauga will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11AM at Macedonia Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Dale Abrams officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 at Curtis and Son North Chapel.
Mr. Riggins passed away December 13, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Chester and Bessie Riggins and brothers: James Riggins and Jimmy Bryant and he was retired from Kimberly-Clark.
He is survived by his niece: Jennie Carter and her husband Marty, sister-in-law: Brenda Riggins, great nieces: Jalynn Carter, Justice Morris Smith and great nephew: Logan Keller whom they lovingly knew as Paw-Paw.
Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 15, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Sylacauga, AL   (256) 245-4361
funeral home direction icon