Graveside service for William Earl Riggins, age 71, of Sylacauga will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11AM at Macedonia Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Dale Abrams officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 at Curtis and Son North Chapel.
Mr. Riggins passed away December 13, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Chester and Bessie Riggins and brothers: James Riggins and Jimmy Bryant and he was retired from Kimberly-Clark.
He is survived by his niece: Jennie Carter and her husband Marty, sister-in-law: Brenda Riggins, great nieces: Jalynn Carter, Justice Morris Smith and great nephew: Logan Keller whom they lovingly knew as Paw-Paw.
Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 15, 2019