Funeral service for William F. "Bill" Owings, age 85, of Sylacauga will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Rick Deerman and Rev. Donnie Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Mr. Owings passed away on February 28, 2019 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father: Walter Curtis Owings, mother: Francis Ardena Bishop Owings, sisters: Lottie Faye Owings, Myrtice Jones (Dock), Alvista Jones (Andrew), Juanita Pressley (Maurice), Eunice Shaw (W.J.), Ludie Glasscock (Lloyd), and brother: Dwight Owings (Patricia). He served for 3 years in the US Navy from 1955-1957, he retired from the Sylacauga Utility Board, after retirement he worked many years as a greeter at Wal-Mart. He was a longtime member of Mignon Baptist Church and loved his family, church and Alabama football. Mr. Owings is survived by his wife of 56 years: Doris L. Blackmon Owings, son: Gregory F. Owings (Pam) of Sylacauga, daughter: Memory Sanders (Rusty) of Sylacauga, grandchildren: Hayden Owings, Bailey Sanders, Devin Sanders and Grayson Sanders. Pallbearers will be Rickey Harris, Jeff Harris, Anthony Blackmon, Keith Blackmon, Sam Harris, Cory Harris. The family will accept flowers or donations to Mignon Baptist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 2, 2019