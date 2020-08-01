Mr. William "Arnold" Gibson, Sr., 76, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. His family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 6 pm. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Valley, AL.

Mr. Arnold was a native of Valley, Alabama before spending his last 15 years in Lincoln, AL. He was a "Jack of All Trades" and was especially skilled at carpentry and mechanics. He was a loving and patient father and grandfather, and was a great influence in his family and friends' lives. He was Baptist by faith.

Mr. Gibson is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Gibson; brother, Charles Douglas Gibson, and daughter-in-law, Sheila Gibson. He is survived by his sons, William Arnold Gibson, Jr. and Donald Gibson; grandchildren, Sheila (Pahari) Gupta, Cory Gibson, Abigail Gibson, and William Gibson; great grandchild, Alyssa Lopez; and sisters, Mary Alice Williams and Jackie Carmack. Pallbearers will be Donny Langley, Josh Wilkerson, Harley Johnson Jackie Goodwin, Torry Burk, and Ronnie Langley. The Honorary Pallbearer will be Donald Gibson. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.



