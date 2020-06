Viewing for Mr. William Hershel Moon, Sr., 74, will be held on Sunday, June 7, at Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM to 6:00PM.Mr. Moon departed this walk of life on June 2, 2020 at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, AL.He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Gloria D. Moon - Dunston of Covington, GA; four sons, Melvin Moon, William H. Moon, Jr. William H. Moon, III, and James E. Moon; two step sons, Derrick D. Harris and Michael D. Harris; six sisters, Brenda M. (Dewittt) Simmons, Juanita M. Varner both of Sylacauga, AL; Gloria J. (Ricky) Moon - Johnson of Columbiana, AL; Willie (Alex) Jackson of Talladega, AL; Magalene Moon - Brazier of Childersburg, AL; and Debra (Joe) Jones - Calhoun of Birmingham, AL; three brothers, Larry (Daisy) Moon, Billy W. Moon both of Sylacauga, AL; and Kenneth R. Moon of Columbus, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.Community Funeral Home will direct the service.