Funeral service for William "Bill" Howard Sanders, age 70, of Sylacauga was Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Rick Deerman officiating. Burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. He passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his father: Howard Burk Sanders and mother: Betty Avant Walton. He was a member of Mignon Baptist Church and the Coosa Valley Masonic Lodge 929 and past master of the Sylacauga Masonic Lodge 200. He graduated from BB Comer class of 1967, and was an avid Auburn Football fan. Bill was a welder by trade and later retired from Walmart. He is survived by his wife: Karen Sanders, daughters: Kristen Miller (Brian Davis), Erin Sanders (Kyle Munroe), brother: Mike Sanders (Davida), sister: Julia Bassett (Tommy), mother-in-law: Johnnie Martin, lifelong friends: Tony Riddlehoover and Ken Bradford and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were TJ Bassett, Jacob Bassett, Patrick Bassett, Mason Bassett, Leslie Sanders and Chris Sanders. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel directed the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 11, 2019