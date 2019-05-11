Memorial service for William Jerrill Crowe, 76, will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Pastor Freddie Edwards and Pastor Jeff Adams officiating. Mr. Crowe died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Minnie Crowe, brother, Merrill Lee Crowe, and niece, Brooke Crowe. Mr. Crowe was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jerrill was a native of Pike County, Alabama and attended Charles Henderson High School, Clark Junior College and Marion Military Institute. He served in the United States Navy and was a long time resident of Sylacauga. After his time in the Navy, he worked with oil Companies in Nigeria, Louisiana, and Singapore. Jerrill spent 25 years in the restaurant business as owner of Pasquale's Pizza, Jerrill's Steakhouse, and Crowe's Chicken. He worked in the construction business for over 25 years. After retirement, he remained a avid outdoorsman, skilled craftsman, and lover of animals and motorcycles. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Anita Thomas Crowe; two daughters, Jacqueline (Marc) Caluda, Jessica Calabro; three grandchildren, Paul Calabro, Carson Caluda, Cass Caluda; two brothers, Dr. Derrill (Cameron) Crowe, Sherrill (Carolyn) Crowe; two sister-in-laws, Linda (Bill) Withus, Glenda (Jim) Barth; brother-in-law, Jimmy Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. with memorial service following at 4:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Sylacauga Community Garden/ SAFE, P.O. Box 1122, Sylacauga, AL 35150. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
