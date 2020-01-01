William L. Horn, Sr., 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Mr. Horn was a native of Talladega. He was Baptist by faith and attended Horns Valley Baptist Church. He loved watching TV and listening to Hank Williams, Sr. He like working in lawn care services. Mr. Horn is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Francis Horn; daughter, Bobbie Lynn Butler; grandson, Christopher Butler; brothers, John Henry Horn and "Jugman" Horn; and sisters, Shirley Ann Horn, Beatrice Watts, Betty Jo Smith, and Elizabeth White. He is survived by his sons, William L. Horn, Jr., Tony (Kelli) Horn, and Johnny Horn; sisters, Marjorie (Roscoe) Harrell and Mary Francis Conklin; as well as several nieces and nephews. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 1, 2020