Graveside service for William Leo "Bo" Milam, age 85, of Sylacauga will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11AM at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Talley officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Mr. Milam passed away December 4, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. He retired from Avondale Mills as a Technician. He was an avid Tennis player and was a wonderful caregiver, devoted husband and grandfather. He is survived by his wife: Betty Lackey Milam, Rhonda Lackey Bentley (Mike) their daughter, grandchildren: Kristin Bentley Smith (Andrew), Dr. Ashley Bentley, great grandchildren: Ashley Armstrong Smith and William Laurens Smith. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mignon United Methodist Church, PO Box 1273, Sylacauga, AL 35150. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 6, 2019