Service Information Kent-Forest Lawn 2403 Harrison Avenue Panama City , FL 32405 (850)-763-4694 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Kent-Forest Lawn 2403 Harrison Avenue Panama City , FL 32405 Funeral service 2:00 PM Kent-Forest Lawn 2403 Harrison Avenue Panama City , FL 32405

William M. 'Bill' Williams (Pawpaw), cherished father and grandfather, left this life on November 2, 2019. Bill was born at home in Sylacauga, AL on March 22, 1942 to Clay and Rena Williams. He leaves behind his children, Paisley Emory (David), Billy Williams, Jr. (Niki), and Leigh Hawkins (David). His treasured grandchildren, Trey Williams, Taylor Paschall, Hayden Williams, Kade Hawkins, and Kendall Hawkins. Bill also leaves behind one brother, Don Williams (Patty) of Weogufka, AL, two sisters-in-law, Mary Williams of Eufaula, AL and Gussie Williams of Panama City, FL along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Rena Williams, his wife of 53 years, Sandy Williams, his sisters, Kathryn Williams, Nancy Harrison and Dixie Williams, and his brothers, Clay and Mike Williams. Some of Bill's proudest accomplishments were the marriage he and Sandy shared for 53 years and the beautiful family they raised. Bill was a businessman whose work ethic was unmatched, he was the owner/operator of Williams Appliance & Refrigeration for 30+ years. He made friends with most anyone he met, in the most unlikely of circumstances. He was loved by all who knew him, he was generous, sometimes to a fault. He was a blessing to so many but expected no recognition. Bill was a man of few words to most, but loved to tell stories and share memories with his loved ones. He was a father figure to many who will never forget the lessons he taught them and the kindness he exhibited. Bill was the kind of Daddy that every kid wants, he worked and gave everything to make his family's lives memorable. His grandchildren were the light of his life, PawPaw always wanted to hear what was going on in their lives and be a part. There is a hole in our lives to never be filled, but the wonderful memories and knowledge he shared will be carried in our hearts until we are together again. 