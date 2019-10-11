Funeral service for William T. (Tony) McGrady, 74, will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oldfield Baptist Church with Bro. Braxton Baker, Bro. Doug Williams and Bro. Jeff Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Talladega Springs Cemetery in Talladega Springs, AL. Mr. McGrady died Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Davids Medical Center in Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his, parents, William and Lois McGrady, brother, Roger McGrady, sister, Jada Diane McGrady, and sister, Reba Joan McGrady. Bro. McGrady was a dedicated minister for 48 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 55 1/2 years, Louise McGrady; three sons, Darryl (Amanda) McGrady, Jeff (Paula) McGrady, Rob McGrady; six grandchildren, Justin McGrady, Chantz McGrady, Chelsea McGrady Gauldin, Sawyer McGrady, Sariah McGrady, Grace McGrady; seven great-granchildren, Emma-Claire McGrady, Zayden Gauldin, Skye McGrady, Bentley Gauldin, Hendon Kate McGrady, Scarlett McGrady, Ezra Gauldin; sister-n-law, Mrs. Roger (Jane) McGrady; two brothers, Gary (Carolyn) McGrady, Randy (Padgette) McGrady; and sister, Pam McGrady Smith. Pallbearers will be Justin McGrady, Craig Smith, Zach McGrady, Zane McGrady, Bro. Randy Brazier, Raymond Bryant, Bobby Littleton and Clay Butler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Giddeons. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 11, 2019