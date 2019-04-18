William "Bill" Orley Andrews, age 77, of Childersburg, passed away April 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife Margaret Tworivers Andrews, sons; Steven Andrews (Peggy), Daniel Tworivers, William Dobbs (Gail), and Joby Dobbs, daughter Sue Wilbanks, grandchildren; Leslie Hemby, Mayci Tworivers, Philip Tworivers, and Dylan Wilbanks, great grandchild Maddie Wilbanks, niece Amy Green (Willie), and nephew John Jr. McNutt (Renea). Bill was a hardworking man and great provider who loved his family. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help others. He was a father to some and a teacher to all. Graveside services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am in Risers Chapel Cemetery, with a visitation Friday April 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel. Pallbearers will be Steven Andrews, Joby Dobbs, Daniel Tworivers, William Dobbs, John Jr. McNutt, and Jimmy Hare. Honorary pallbearer will be Philip Tworivers. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel to direct.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Orley "Bill" Andrews.
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
(256) 245-4361
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 18, 2019