William S. "Bill" Perry, Sr., 76, of Talladega passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Bill Perry was a native of Wadley, AL and lived in Talladega since 1970 where he owned and operated Usrey Brown-Service Funeral Home. He was also instrumental in the development of Usrey Funeral Home of Pell City. He served as president of the Alabama Funeral Directors Association in 1977 and served on numerous boards in the Talladega community including Talladega Federal Savings and Loan and Citizen's Hospital Board. Bill was a member of the undefeated 1960 state champion Wadley High School Football team and a 1965 graduate of Auburn University. He was a former State Champion skeet shooter, All-American skeet shooter, and was inducted in the Alabama Skeet Shooting Hall of Fame. He was very involved in Talladega youth sports where he enjoyed announcing Little League, Babe Ruth and The Old Timer's baseball games. He was a member of the Whosoever Will Men's Bible Class and a friend to all in their time of need, whatever that need might be. Bill was a man among men and a true gentleman. Bill is survived by his wife, Linda Perry; sons, Steve Perry and wife Jill, Mike Perry and wife Alecia; grandchildren, Gracie, Mary Marshall, William and Morgan Perry; and Tom Staples. There will be a private graveside service at Pine Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum. A public memorial service at Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be held at a later date. Flowers will be accepted for the memorial service at a later date or donations may be made to Whosoever Will Men's Bible Class, PO Box 299, Talladega, AL 35161. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing services. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 29, 2020

