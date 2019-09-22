The Daily Home

William "Bill" Satterfield (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Satterfield.
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Memorial Service for William "Bill" Satterfield, age 75, will be Monday, September 23 at 6:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Satterfield passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Dewey Satterfield.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Satterfield; son, Gary & spouse, Barbara Satterfield; daughter, Laura & spouse, Brian Cranman; grandchildren, Bradley & spouse, Brandy Satterfield, Anna Satterfield, Sarah Cranman, Kylie Cranman.
Condolences may be offered to the Satterfield family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
funeral home direction icon