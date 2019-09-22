Memorial Service for William "Bill" Satterfield, age 75, will be Monday, September 23 at 6:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Satterfield passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Dewey Satterfield.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Satterfield; son, Gary & spouse, Barbara Satterfield; daughter, Laura & spouse, Brian Cranman; grandchildren, Bradley & spouse, Brandy Satterfield, Anna Satterfield, Sarah Cranman, Kylie Cranman.
Condolences may be offered to the Satterfield family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 22, 2019