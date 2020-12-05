William Scott Ezekiel, age 62, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. William was born October 1, 1958 to Ellen Ezekiel and Hugh "Buzz" Ezekiel. A visitation for William will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Curtis and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM. A burial will occur at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery following the funeral service. William is survived by parents Hugh "Buzz" Ezekiel and Ellen Ezekiel of Sylacauga, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Odena Baptist Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com
