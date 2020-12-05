1/1
William Scott Ezekiel
1958 - 2020
William Scott Ezekiel, age 62, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. William was born October 1, 1958 to Ellen Ezekiel and Hugh "Buzz" Ezekiel. A visitation for William will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Curtis and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM. A burial will occur at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery following the funeral service. William is survived by parents Hugh "Buzz" Ezekiel and Ellen Ezekiel of Sylacauga, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Odena Baptist Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com for the Ezekiel family.

Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
DEC
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
December 4, 2020
Scott brightened up my day every time I saw him. He always had a smile on his face, and he and I could always share a "Roll Tide". He made the world a better place. Buzzy and Ellen, you two are to be commended for the care and love that you provided for him all these years. Blessings, Earl Lewis
Earl Lewis
Friend
