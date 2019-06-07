Funeral Services for Mr. William Spencer Beasley, 56, will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church, Rev. Marvin James, Pastor, Rev. Johnny Ray Smith, Eulogist. Burial in Knoxville Cemetery. Survivors: his mother, Susie Beasley; daughters, Gina (Johnny) Broughton, Sharrica (Reggie) Chatman, Sabrina Kelly; brothers, Theodore F. Beasley, Earl Swain, Tony Hutchinson, Darren Hutchinson, Spencer Hutchinson; sisters, Alma Jean Linner, Margaret Ann (Johnny Ray) Smith, Laverne Beasley, Phyllis Dean Beasley, Sherree Pointer; 7 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sims Funeral Service will direct.
Published in The Daily Home on June 7, 2019