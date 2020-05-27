Mr. William Thomas Haynes, Jr. passed away on May 23, 2020. A private graveside service was at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Stockdale Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Earl Sanders officiated. At 74, he lived a very full life. He was a loving husband to Linda, who he called "Winna," and was the best pet dad in the world to Taco. He went by many names- Dad, Pawpaw, Bill, and William. Mr. Haynes was very active until a few days before his passing. He was planting a garden in a hurry to get it finished even though he didn't feel good, but he got it finished! William was an avid hunter and someone that just loved being outdoors. He kept busy tending to the chickens and turkeys, keeping the grass cut with his Bad Boy mower, and took pride in his home. He also took pride in his appearance. God bless him, his hair had to be just so! He kept a comb in his pocket and no one was allowed to touch (or mess up) his hair. Mr. Haynes was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas Haynes, Sr. and Florence Haynes; son, Bobby Wayne Haynes; grandsons, Bobby Lee Haynes, Cody Wayne Haynes, and Anthony Kyle Haynes; brothers, Larry Haynes and Charles Haynes; sisters, Bobbie Sue Haynes and Ann Fuller; and niece, Michelle Stone. Mr. Haynes is survived by his wife, Linda Finch; sons, William Anthony (Lexi) Haynes, Johnathan (Michelle) Haynes; daughter, Paulette (Ronnie) Jordan; and stepchildren, Tanya (Mike) Watts, Lexy, Rebel, and Chris; brothers, Gary Haynes and Leonard Haynes; sisters, Bobby Sue Taylor, Debra Stone, and Mary Florence McGrady; and many more grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Pallbearers were friends and family. Talladega Funeral Home directed the service.

