Funeral Service for Mr. Willie A. McElrath will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Union Baptist church Sylacauga, AL at 12:00pm with Rev. Frederick Kirkland officiating. Burial to be held at Sylacauga Cemetery. visitation will be held Friday 1pm to 7pm at the Funeral Home. Mr. Willie A. McElrath went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 1, 2019. He was born June 3, 1951 to Willie and Irene McElrath in Sylacauga, AL. He was educated in the Sylacauga school system. He leaves to cherish his memory, Daughter; Melissa Yvette O'neal, Son; Willie McElrath Jr.,3 Bonus children; Tywaun, Shawn and Nataya Prater. and a Life Partner Kathy Jordon and a host of relatives and friends. Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home Directing
Published in The Daily Home on June 14, 2019