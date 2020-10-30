Services Remembering the Life of Willie A. Nolen, 73, of Talladega, Alabama will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Chapel in Talladega with Rev. Hugh Morris officiating. There will be a public viewing for Mr. Nolen on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery following the service. Professional services entrusted to S.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega. Willie Andrew "Pero" Nolen was born on August 20, 1947 to the late Sam Smoot and Earline Nolen in Talladega, Alabama. On Tuesday evening, the 27th of October 2020, Willie transitioned from this walk of life to his eternal home. As a child Willie, known to many as "Pero" attended Westside High School and later went to Job Corp. Upon his return, Willie became a Club Manager for an entertainment venue and also worked with various other companies including the Talladega Golf Course, Barber's Ice cream and Talladega Recycle. He had a passion for golf and enjoyed playing with his best friend and golfing buddy, C.D. Chappell. Upon answering his Master's call, Willie was welcomed home by his parents, Sam Smoot and Earline Nolen; and brother, Charles H. (Main) Nolen. Although Willie never married or conceived any children of his own, he loved kids; including four special nieces, Andrea (Hugh) Morris, Corey Keith, Shanelle Reynolds, and Alyssa Nolen; one special nephew, Shawn Nix. When it came to his nails, he always depended on his dedicated great-nephew, Fredrick Douglas Green, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Willie touched the hearts of his entire family and leaves precious memories that will forever be cherished by his companion of 14 years, Paula Blackwell; sisters, Lois Curry and Ann Stone; brothers, Eddie (Tanya) Nolen and Milton Smoot; three nieces, Ronnie Taylor, Sharon Taylor, and Angela (Chad) Turner; three nephews, Regginie Holt, Kerry (Sheila) Holt, and Derrick Dickerson; two uncles, Cephus Nolen and Willie Nolen, Jr.; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Talladega Sheffton M Goodson 256.480.3177

