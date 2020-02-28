The Daily Home

Willie Bell Ervin Foster (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Bell Ervin Foster.
Service Information
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL
35150
(256)-245-5201
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church
Sylacauga, AL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A celebration of life for Willie Bell Ervin Foster, 83, will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL. Dr. Manuell Smith III, officiating. Burial will be held Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Ms. Foster departed this walk of life on February 23, 2020 at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Talladega, AL. Willie Bell leaves to cherish her memories: Grandson: Jerry Pratt, Jr. (Sacramento, CA); Grand Daugthers: Patrice (Milledge) Ware (Sacramento, CA), Tamara Hoffner (Sacramento, CA); Great Grandchild: Kahliya Pratt (Sacramento, CA); Sisters: Gwendolyn Jeffries (Sylacauaga), Elizabeth Ebron (Washington, DC); Brothers: Sam (Rose) Ervin (New York), Fred Ervin, Lawerence Ervin, Broderick Ervin, Theophlis Ervin, Steven Ervin all of Sylacauga, AL; Brother-in-Law: Richard (Elaine) Oden (New York); her longtime friend: Willie Pearl Dykes; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 28, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.