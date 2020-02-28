A celebration of life for Willie Bell Ervin Foster, 83, will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL. Dr. Manuell Smith III, officiating. Burial will be held Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Ms. Foster departed this walk of life on February 23, 2020 at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Talladega, AL. Willie Bell leaves to cherish her memories: Grandson: Jerry Pratt, Jr. (Sacramento, CA); Grand Daugthers: Patrice (Milledge) Ware (Sacramento, CA), Tamara Hoffner (Sacramento, CA); Great Grandchild: Kahliya Pratt (Sacramento, CA); Sisters: Gwendolyn Jeffries (Sylacauaga), Elizabeth Ebron (Washington, DC); Brothers: Sam (Rose) Ervin (New York), Fred Ervin, Lawerence Ervin, Broderick Ervin, Theophlis Ervin, Steven Ervin all of Sylacauga, AL; Brother-in-Law: Richard (Elaine) Oden (New York); her longtime friend: Willie Pearl Dykes; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 28, 2020