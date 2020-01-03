Celebration of Life for Mr. Willie Cook age 70, will be Saturday, January 04, at 1:00p.m. at Africa Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Isaac Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Lawler Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, January 03. from 1pm-7pm at Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. On Saturday December 28, 2019 a beloved father, brother, uncle and dear friend answered His Fathers call and went home to be with the Lord in such a beautiful and peaceful way in the Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, Al. He was Preceded in death by his parents Willie Sr. and Mildred J. Cook. his brothers John T. Cook, Augusta Cook, Anthony Cook and Bobby Wayne Cook. His Daughter Carlitta LaTanya Cook and Son Lee Cook. Willie leaves to cherish his daughter LaFreta Curry one grandson LaDauien Allen, three sisters Willie Ann(Johnny B) Sheppard of Childersburg, Al, Mattie(Charles) Hardy of Atlanta, Ga, Helen(Frank) Phillips of Childersburg, Al. Three brothers Jerry Cook of Winterburo, Al, Eddie(Renae) Cook of Atlanta, Ga and Sherman(Syluia) Cook of Alpine, Al. One Aunt Annie laura Dudson of Childersburg, Al and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services will be directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

