Celebration of life for Willie Lee III (Sonny Boy), 68, will be held on Saturday, January 11, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. Rev. Jerry Jones, officiating. Burial will be held at Lilly Rhoden Cemetery, Childersburg, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Mr. Lee He was the first African American to be employed with Childersburg Fire department as a firefighter, and he served in the United States Army. On January 5, 2020 Mr. Lee departed this walk of life at Talladega Health & Rehab, Talladega, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving daughter, Ebony Hutchinson; one grandson, Ayden Lee Hester; one step daughter, Lisa (Clinton) Ham; two sisters, Debra J. Lee and Loretta (Billy Wayne) Borden; three brothers, Kelvin Lee, Gregory Lee, and James J. Lee; special friend, Precious Marbury and a host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 10, 2020