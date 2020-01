Celebration of life for Willie Lee III (Sonny Boy), 68, will be held on Saturday, January 11, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. Rev. Jerry Jones, officiating. Burial will be held at Lilly Rhoden Cemetery, Childersburg, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Mr. Lee He was the first African American to be employed with Childersburg Fire department as a firefighter, and he served in the United States Army. On January 5, 2020 Mr. Lee departed this walk of life at Talladega Health & Rehab, Talladega, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving daughter, Ebony Hutchinson; one grandson, Ayden Lee Hester; one step daughter, Lisa (Clinton) Ham; two sisters, Debra J. Lee and Loretta (Billy Wayne) Borden; three brothers, Kelvin Lee, Gregory Lee, and James J. Lee; special friend, Precious Marbury and a host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.