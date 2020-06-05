A celebration of life for Mrs. Willie Mae Keith Yowe, 69, will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00PM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Robert Hatten, officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, 9AM to 12noon at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Yowe departed this walk of life on May 30, 2020 at Diversicare, Montgomery, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories a son, James Maurice and grandson, Brandon, Cordele, GA; Four stepchildren, Deborah (Wayne) Shockley, Sidney Yowe, Denette (Clark) Kelly and James Patrick Yowe; one brother, Howard (Doris) Keith; two sisters and one step sister; Mary Oden, Bettye Jo Jackson and Juanita Hamilton; four sister- in-laws; Virginia Abrams, Dorothy Jemison, Carolyn Yowe and Gladys Yowe; one aunt, Louise Fluker; fourteen grand children, fifteen great grand children, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 5, 2020.