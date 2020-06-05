Willie Mae Keith Yowe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A celebration of life for Mrs. Willie Mae Keith Yowe, 69, will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00PM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Robert Hatten, officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, 9AM to 12noon at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Yowe departed this walk of life on May 30, 2020 at Diversicare, Montgomery, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories a son, James Maurice and grandson, Brandon, Cordele, GA; Four stepchildren, Deborah (Wayne) Shockley, Sidney Yowe, Denette (Clark) Kelly and James Patrick Yowe; one brother, Howard (Doris) Keith; two sisters and one step sister; Mary Oden, Bettye Jo Jackson and Juanita Hamilton; four sister- in-laws; Virginia Abrams, Dorothy Jemison, Carolyn Yowe and Gladys Yowe; one aunt, Louise Fluker; fourteen grand children, fifteen great grand children, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Directing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved