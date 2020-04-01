Mrs. Willie Mae Lathem, 79, passed away on March 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Munford on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Steve Lathem will officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends. A memorial service may be announced at a later date. Mrs. Lathem was a member of Munford Church of Christ. She loved to gamble at casinos, playing cards with her family, and traveling with her husband. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Minnie Lee Attkisson; her loving first husband, Robert "Uchie" Lathem; and son, Butch Lathem. Mrs. Lathem is survived by her husband, William Fischer; sons, Sandy (Janeen) Lathem and Shannon (Regina) Lathem; daughters, Sheila Hunter and Rose Lambert; as well as 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; and special cousin and friend, Earnest Lee Bittle. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.