Service Information Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary 1702 Battle Street West Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-1041

A private family graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rushing Springs Church Cemetery. Pastor Clarence Woodward will be the officiant. Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the funeral home.

Willie Mae Morgan was born on Wednesday, June 27, 1928, to the parentage of the late Alpha Turner and the Late Fannie Jenkins of Talladega, Alabama.

At an early age, Willie Mae accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and joined the Rushing Springs Baptist Church where she served faithfully on the senior usher board and the choir for some time. She was also the Mother of the church for many years. Willie Mae was educated at Talladega County Training School and was employed with the Talladega County School System. At one time, she was an Eastern Star with the Truss Pride Chapter 619-C. She was married to the late Grady Morgan, Sr.

Our devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt's heart echoed to the Master's call from the comfort of her daughter's home on Monday, April 6, 2020.

She was preceded in passing by her husband, Grady Morgan, Sr.; three children, Minister Carolyn Morgan Hester, Grady Morgan, Jr. and David E. Morgan; her parents, Alpha Turner and Fannie (Thomas) Jenkins; two siblings, Frank Truss and Eddie Lee Coleman; and one step-daughter, Pauline Caroline Draper Jackson.

Cherishing her precious memories are her four daughters, Minister Betty J. (Pastor Van Tony) Welch, Shirley (Charles) Calhoun, Quenzella Mickens and Jennifer McKenzie all of Talladega, Alabama; three sons, Charlie Morgan of Talladega, Alabama, Willie Joe (Roseanne) Morgan of Miami, Florida and Erskin Bruce (Doria) Morgan of Talladega, Alabama; twenty-six grandchildren, fifty-eight great grandchildren and sixteen great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services.



