Funeral service for Willodean Lackey Bates, age 80, of Sylacauga will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2PM at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Hickman officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 at the church. Ms. Bates passed away April 16, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband: Macon Bates, father: Albert Lackey, mother: Nona Lackey, and brother: Dr. Fred Lackey. Survivors are her sons: Terry Bates, Greg Bates and his wife Carla, grandchildren: Regan Porter and her husband Josh, Trevor Bates, Brittany Bates, great grandchildren: Elli Kate Porter, Ganes Macon Porter, 3 sisters: Betty Jean Scoggins of Prattville, Juanita Johnson and her husband Herbie of Prattville, Janice Lackey Smith and her husband Lynn of Munford, brother: Johnny Lackey of Ardmore and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 19, 2019