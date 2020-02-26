Wilma Jennie Sims, age 82, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020. Wilma was born August 8, 1937 in Bear Creek, Alabama to Delola Floyd Breazeale and Raymond Phillips. Wilma is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gerald Wayne Sims; daughter Jerri Lyn Douglas (Jack); daughter Beth Sims; and son Wayne Sims Jr.; grandchildren Jacqueline Garrett (Brent), Jackson Douglas (Sasha), John Douglas (Felichia), and Jessica Douglas, great-grandchildren Joseph, Noah, Daniel, Chloe, Jaxon, Bryce, Boston, and Pierce. Wilma also leaves many nieces and nephews to share her memory. Wilma was preceded in death by; step-father Pawpaw Breazeale; mother Delola Floyd Breazeale; father Raymond Phillips; and her sister Doris Faye Fornwalt. The funeral service will occur Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Radney Smith Chapel followed by the burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 26, 2020