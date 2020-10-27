Winfred Allen Hughes, 82, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.

He was a member of B.B. Comer class of '57, a retiree from Kimberly-Clark Corp., and head deacon at Weogufka First Baptist Church.

He is survived by a daughter, Beverly Hughes, son, Jim Hughes (Melanie), grandchildren, David Hughes (April), Katie Hughes, Matthew Jennings (Ashley), great grandchildren, Claire Hughes, Ian Jennings, and Avery Jennings, brother, Paul Hughes, and sisters, Joyce Chaimbliss and Joan Black, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Naomi Gallups Hughes, sisters, Thelma Moore, Doris Morris, and Grace Andrews, brothers, Daniel Freeman Hughes and Robert Hughes.

In his uniquely practical and loving way he requested that no service be held to protect his loved ones from Covid-19. The family requests that anyone who would like to share a story or tribute to the Curtis and Son's website and donations made to Weogufka First Baptist Church care of Joan Black, 1244 Zephyr Hills Dr. Montgomery, AL 36109



