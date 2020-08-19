1/
Winston Clyde Pody
Graveside service for Winston Clyde Pody, Sr., age 83 of Childersburg, will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Greenhill Memorial Gardens. He passed away August 18, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his son, Winston C. Pody, Jr. (Lisa); daughter, Marquita Pody Harbin (Gary); four grandchildren, Barry Harbin (Jamie), Dana Bailey (Lee), Whitney Murchison (Aaron) and Madison Pody; seven great-grandchildren, Landon and Grayson Harbin, Kathryn, Jon Davis and Sarah Bailey, Tate and Caroline Murchison; and special caregiver, Marie Williams. Winston is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Reynolds Pody; brothers, M.K. Pody and D.J. Pody and sisters, Faye Edwards, Billie McGrady and Ann Harness. Pallbearers will be Barry Harbin, Lee Bailey, Aaron Murchison, Joe Allen, Michael Lovelady, Eugene Reynolds and Ronnie Hanna. Online condolences may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenhill Memorial Gardens
