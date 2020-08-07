1/1
Woodie Glo Hickman Glenn
Mrs. Hickman - Mrs. Glenn, Ms. Woodie, Aunt Woodie, Woodie Glo, mother, mama, and grandmother. Our beautiful mother was all of these and so much more. Pastor's wife, teacher, mentor, caregiver, best friend, prayer warrior, traveler, determined, independently successful - all the adjectives that describe our incredible mother. Her life stands as a loving testimony of faith and total dependence on God. It is with tremendous sorrow that we rejoice in releasing her from our presence on Earth. It is with great joy that she is finally welcomed into her eternal home with Jesus Christ, our Lord. Mrs. Woodie Glo Hickman Glenn, age 79 of Rockford, passed away August 5, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Paul Hickman, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM. She is survived by her son, Paul Reid Hickman, Jr. (Tammy) of Alpine, daughter, Rachel Hickman Miller (Jerry "Jay", Jr.) of Sylacauga; grandchildren, Reid Hickman, Tyler Hickman (Kaylan), Joshua Miller (Brettlyn), Danielle Hickman and Ryan Hickman and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Imogene Gossage; step-father, Woodrow Gossage; father, Woodrow Thornton; sister, Peggy Golden; husbands, Paul R. Hickman, Sr. and Donnie Glenn. Pallbearers will be Tyler Hickman, Reid Hickman, Ryan Hickman, Joshua Miller, Taylor Sims and Jeff Hardy. The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Children's Harbor. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
AUG
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
