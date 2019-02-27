|
A. Frederick “Fred” Travaglini, 95, of Downingtown, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born and raised in Downingtown, PA, and was the son of the late Alfonso and Letizia M. (nee Masciangelo) Travaglini. Following his graduation from Downingtown High School in 1942, Fred served in the US Army during World War II, and was a proud veteran, decorated with the Good Conduct and Victory Medal. Fred worked for G.O. Carlson Inc. for over 70 years, and served as Chairman of the Board Emeritus until the day of his death. Fred was a huge golf enthusiast, and was a charter member of Whitford Country Club. Fred and his late wife Barbara were longtime parishioners of St. Joseph Church, and will be forever remembered for their many philanthropic activities in Chester County. In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his wife Barbara (nee Carlson) Travaglini, who passed away in February, 2016, and six siblings. Fred is survived by his sons, Gunard C. (Susan) of Downingtown, Frederick C. (Mary Ann) of Exton and Mark C. (Melissa) of Jupiter, FL, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Fred’s Mass of Christian Burial, at 1:30pm, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Church 332 Manor Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Fred’s name can be made to St. Joseph Church. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 28, 2019