A. Gerard Cunningham, age 91, passed away on July 24, 2020 in his West Chester, PA home surrounded by family. Born on November 15, 1928, to the late Anthony and Margaret (Curley) Cunningham, Gerry grew up in the Bronx, NY. He graduated New York University and began his banking career with Standard Oil of NY and Singer Finance. Upon moving to Pennsylvania, he worked in commercial lending at Girard Bank and as a VP of commercial lending at Lincoln Bank in Philadelphia. His success led him to the Bank of Boston in 1992 where he rescued a large delinquent loan portfolio. In 1995, a London firm recruited him to consult during the Russian currency and banking crises. In 1997, while in Croatia, Gerry suffered a traumatic brain injury, ending his career. Outside of work Gerry coached Little League, was an avid tennis player, and attended Daylesford Abbey. His hard work, constant love, sharp wit, storytelling, and dry humor endeared him to all. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Sheridan Cunningham, his children; Julie Zukow (David), Jayne Cunningham, Glenn Cunningham (Laura and Grandson Brady). He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Cunningham, daughter Mary Ellen Cunningham, son Kevan Cunningham, son Brian Cunningham, and grandson Jason Cunningham.



