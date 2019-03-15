|
A. Malcolm Burton, age 86 of West Grove and formerly of Kennett Square, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary S. Burton, with whom he shared nearly 63 years of marriage. Born 1932 in Kennett Square, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph M. Burton (Bat) and the late Dorothy E. Miller Burton. Malcolm attended Kennett High School. He retired from Chester County Prison with 19 years of service as a correctional officer. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and hunting. Malcolm was also a big Phillies and Sixers fan. Malcolm is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Steve (Ruth) Burton; his daughters, Sherri (Gary) Kachnycz, Kathy (Jeff) Michael and Joy (Todd) Curry; his brother, Robert A. Burton; as well as 10 grandchildren. Malcolm was preceded in death by his brother, John Sutton. You are invited to visit with Malcolm’s family and friends on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30AM at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Services for Malcolm will begin at 10:30AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Grace Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 604, Unionville, PA 19375. To view Malcolm’s online tribute and to share a memory with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 16, 2019