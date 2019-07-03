Daily Local News Obituaries
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Joseph Church
338 Manor Ave.
Downingtown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
338 Manor Ave.
Downingtown, PA
View Map
A. Vincent Sabellico
A. Vincent Sabellico, 96, of Downingtown, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honey Brook. Born and raised in Downingtown, he was the son of the late Paul and Angelina Menna Sabellico and attended Downingtown schools. In 1942, Vincent moved to Waterbury, Connecticut where he worked for Scovill Manufacturing Company before being drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1943 during World War II. He spent most of his time in the service in the South Pacific. He was a S-1/C. He had his boot camp training at the Great Lakes in Illinois, amphibious small boat training in Virginia and Florida. He was a Signal Man on small boat crew (Landing crafts). Spent 26 months on board the U.S.S. DuPage APA-41. He received the Pacific Theater Ribbon - Six Stars, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, and Philippine Liberation Ribbon - Two Stars. He was honorably discharged in 1946. After returning to Downingtown, he worked with his brothers in their business, Sabellico Electrical Contractors, until his retirement in 1983. He enjoyed his hobbies of photography, vegetable and flower gardening, as well as cooking. He is survived by a sister, Carmina M. Sabellico of Downingtown; niece, Mary Jane Esworthy of Downingtown; and nephew, Robert and his wife, Heather, of Tennessee. He is also survived by four great-nieces, four great-nephews, three great-great-nieces and one great-great nephew. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph A., Marshall C., and Stiney N. Sabellico; and nephew Joseph P. Sabellico. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 am on Saturday, July 13th at St. Joseph Church, 338 Manor Ave., Downingtown, where his Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Downingtown. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 8, 2019
