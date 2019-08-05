Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wagontown Union Chapel
469 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Wagontown Union Chapel
469 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Bunting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Catharine Bunting

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada Catharine Bunting Obituary
Ada Catharine Bunting, 99, of Wagontown, PA went to be with her Lord on August 1, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Elsie and Carl Jefferis and the loving wife for 62 years of the late Reverend Richard L. Bunting. She was a member of Wagontown Union Chapel and in her later years, Kingsway Church.
She is survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at 11 AM at the Wagontown Union Chapel, 469 W Kings Hwy, Coatesville, PA 19320. Interment will follow at Hephzibah Baptist Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Church from 10 until 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ada's memory may be made to Wagontown Union Chapel, Kingsway Church, City Gate Mission or the Camp at the Old Mill.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilde Funeral Home
Download Now