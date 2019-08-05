|
Ada Catharine Bunting, 99, of Wagontown, PA went to be with her Lord on August 1, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Elsie and Carl Jefferis and the loving wife for 62 years of the late Reverend Richard L. Bunting. She was a member of Wagontown Union Chapel and in her later years, Kingsway Church.
She is survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at 11 AM at the Wagontown Union Chapel, 469 W Kings Hwy, Coatesville, PA 19320. Interment will follow at Hephzibah Baptist Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Church from 10 until 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ada's memory may be made to Wagontown Union Chapel, Kingsway Church, City Gate Mission or the Camp at the Old Mill.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Aug. 4, 2019