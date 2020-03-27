Daily Local News Obituaries
Adelbert F. Bachman of Gordonville, PA peacefully passed away on March 24, 2020 surrounded by family. Adelbert was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was survived by his wife, Elaine Bachman; two daughters, Penny Kenny(Paul) of Downingtown; Kelly Haegele(Charles) of Warrington; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Contier of California, and two stepsons; Kevin Morroney and Christopher Morroney. Adelbert was employed by Wyeth Labs. in West Chester, PA. and in later years Kraft School Bus Company. Adelbert was a strong, gentle, humble person who was loved by everyone especially his grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Adelbert’s memory can be made to , . To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 29, 2020
