Adele Eileen Bane Seiscio, 75, of Phoenixville, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020. Adele was the loving wife of Dr. Carlo Joseph Seiscio and also pre - deceased by her first husband, Dr. Thomas Bane. Adele earned her B.A. in English literature from the Carnegie Institute of Technology, her M.A. in English literature from Carnegie Mellon University, and her Ph.D. in Library Science from the University of Pittsburgh. She worked as the head librarian at Glaxo Smith Kline until she became the Associate Director of Library Services at West Chester University. Adele was an active member of Daylesford Abbey for over 15 years. She was a Norbertine Associate and Stephen Minister who served on the Hospitality Committee and vociferously sang in the choir. In addition to her love of the Abbey and her devotion to service, she volunteered at the Phoenixville Area Community Center (PACS) where she also served as a board member, was a member of the United Way Community Involvement Team, and an active volunteer for Surrey Services. Adele had a great love of life, an indomitable spirit of optimism, a kind, loving, and gentle heart, and a sense of humor and keen wit rarely found in mere mortals. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by two step – children, Andrew Seiscio and Jill Macauley, two gorgeous grandchildren, Katie and Erik, her beloved dogs and confidants, Zuk and Newton, and the countless people that were fortunate and blessed to have known her. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 17th from 10:00 – 11:00 at the Daylesford Abbey: 220 S. Valley Road, Paoli. A service will follow at 11:00. Interment will follow at The Baptist Church of the Great Valley, 945 N. Valley Forge Road, Devon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Adele’s honor to the Brandywine Valley SPCA of Chester County, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester PA 19380. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store