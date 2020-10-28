Adele Margaret (“Penny”) Warchol Dolanski Penny was born in 1946 to Edward Warchol and Margaret Ward Warchol in Brisbane, Australia. She moved to the United States in 1951. Penny was raised in Philadelphia PA and attended Ascension Parochial School, Little Flower High School (’63) and New York School of Interior Design. In her early career she worked at Jerrold Electronics in personnel. She lived with her family in a number of places, including Cherry Hill NJ, Rye NY, Manhattan, Malvern PA, Palm Beach FL, Tiburon CA, Malibu CA and McLean VA. Penny was a devoted wife and mother and imparted great love and values to her two daughters and five grandchildren, who will all carry forward her innate loving, deeply caring and steadfastly loyal nature. Penny had a gift for art. She enjoyed painting scenes of Christmas on her windows, designing homes, gardening, and having fun with her daughters’ horse riding and her many dogs. One of her favorite past times was telling family stories and secrets to her young grandchildren. Penny will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We are all better people because of her. Penny died on October 23, 2020 at age 74 after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tony; daughters Kimberly Stencel and Jennifer Conly Farnham (Jamie); grandchildren Jessica and Daniel Stencel, Maggie Conly Farnham, and Audrey and Jane Farnham; sister Victoria Maloney; and in-laws John and Ginny Dolanski. Visitation will be held at Daylesford Abbey 220 South Valley Road, Paoli PA 19301 on Saturday October 31, 2020 starting at 10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Penny’s memory. Also, Penny hoped that families and friends could get together and make new happy memories.



