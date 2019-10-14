|
|
Adele Waldron, affectionately known as Delby/Nanny, 83, of Ocean City passed away at Linwood Convalescent Center on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born June 30, 1936 in West Chester, she lived and attended school. She attended Delaware University and graduated from West Chester State college with a degree in Education. She taught Special Education at Pierce Middle School before taking time off to raise her family. In 1986, Adele and Robert relocated to Ocean City, NJ where she worked for Catholic Charities of Atlantic County for 24 years sharing her passion to help others in need. Her kind heart and loving smile made everyone that met Delby love her. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Robert J. Waldron, children Robert (Donna), Michael (Mary), Christopher (Dawn), Douglas (Patricia) as well as her grandchildren; Megan, Matt, Timothy, Grayson, Zach, Caitlin and Lauren. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph L. Hanselman and Adele Musante. Those who knew her best, knew that she loved football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, planting her flowers each spring, reading books, playing solitaire and sharing stories with her family about her ancestors. But most of all, she absolutely adored her family and the special gatherings around the holidays. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows, 724 Maple Avenue, Linwood on Thursday, October 17 at 10:30AM, with a viewing beginning at 9:30AM in the church. Burial will be private at St. Agnes Cemetery in West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to 21 Down (21down.org) or Law Enforcement United, NJ Division, care of Team Egg Harbor Township (www.leunited-nj.org). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor, NJ. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 15, 2019