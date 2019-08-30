Daily Local News Obituaries
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Liturgy
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Adeline Best


1934 - 2019
Adeline DiMarco Best, 85, passed away on August 28th, 2019 at Chester County Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Downingtown, PA on June 13, 1934. She was the daughter of Guiseppe and Josephine Menna DiMarco. She spent her entire life in her beloved Downingtown. Adeline was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lovingly ran a home daycare center for over 35 years. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. She was the wife of the late Lee F. Best (died 2017), who we bet received a long honey-do list when he greeted her in heaven. She is survived by son, Steven Best, of Downingtown, Michael Best, of Kennett Square and Linda McGinty (Tim) of Glenmoore. Adeline also is survived by 7 grandaughters and 1 grandson, Coleen Best, Shawna Best, Lisa Best, Chelsea Best, Jordan McGinty, Linzy Best, Hannah McGinty and Madison McGinty. Great-grandchildren are Hailee, Gianna, Trevor, Lilianna, Jasmine and Lyric. She is also survived by her brother Joseph DiMarco. She is preceded in death her parents and by brother Anthony DiMarco and sister Vera DiMarco Ahern. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13th, 2019 from 9:00 am – 10:15 am at James Terry Funeral Home in DOWNINGTOWN. Liturgy service will begin at 10:30 am. Intermittent will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adeline’s honor could be made to any agency that focuses on providing love and care for young children.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 3, 2019
