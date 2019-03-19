|
|
Adeline Dorothy Marciniszyn, 95 of Coatesville peacefully passed away on March 17, 2019. She was predeceased last year by her loving husband of 71 years Peter Marciniszyn. Born on December 26, 1923 in Coatesville she was the daughter of John Marfese and Mary Chulk and sister to Grace, Dominick and Joseph all of whom passed before her. She was a current member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church and frequent visits where made by parishioners to offer spiritual care. Adeline is survived by a son Louis (Brenda) Marciniszyn of Delaware, daughter Louise (Thomas) Wanstall of Coatesville, son David (Josh) of Connecticut, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care brought forth compassionate care during her journey and support to the family. A prayer service will be held on Monday March 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon with a time of visitation from 11:00 am till the service at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at St. Stanislaus cemetery Coatesville. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Coatesville, Pa. 610-384-7191.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 20, 2019