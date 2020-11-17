Adella Ippolito Powell, 91, of Chesterfield, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Franklin Powell; parents Filippo and Elisa Ippolito; siblings Armando Ippolito and Philomena Bruno. Della is survived by her children Paulette Powell, Ann Powell, Pat Powell, and Sandra Foglesong (Mark); grandchildren Michelle Fisher (Chris), Amy Foglesong, Pamela Hock (Jason); great-grandchildren Samuel and Catherine Averette. Della was a past president of the VFW Aux. Post #845, a crossing guard in Downingtown, PA, and an active member of the Women’s Guild with St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles and devoted Virginia Tech football fan. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated with a live stream on Morrissett.com
at 12:00 pm on Friday, November 20 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, N. Chesterfield, VA. Interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park. The family would like to express a special thanks to Shari Martin and the wonderful staff of Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Kindred Hospice through her memorial website www.inmemof.org/adella-ippolito-powell