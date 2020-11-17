1/1
Adella Ippolito Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adella Ippolito Powell, 91, of Chesterfield, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Franklin Powell; parents Filippo and Elisa Ippolito; siblings Armando Ippolito and Philomena Bruno. Della is survived by her children Paulette Powell, Ann Powell, Pat Powell, and Sandra Foglesong (Mark); grandchildren Michelle Fisher (Chris), Amy Foglesong, Pamela Hock (Jason); great-grandchildren Samuel and Catherine Averette. Della was a past president of the VFW Aux. Post #845, a crossing guard in Downingtown, PA, and an active member of the Women’s Guild with St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles and devoted Virginia Tech football fan. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated with a live stream on Morrissett.com at 12:00 pm on Friday, November 20 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, N. Chesterfield, VA. Interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park. The family would like to express a special thanks to Shari Martin and the wonderful staff of Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Kindred Hospice through her memorial website www.inmemof.org/adella-ippolito-powell

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved