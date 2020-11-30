Adrianna Marie Takacs of West Chester, beloved wife and mother, passed away suddenly at home on November 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Ronald, son Christopher of West Chester and was predeceased in 2019 by their son Kevin. In addition to her husband and son, she is also survived by brothers Daryl Smith of Kentucky and Bruce Smith of West Virginia, and beloved sister-in-law Kathy Ferrentino and husband Bruce, Niece Ashley Miller and Nephew Tyler Ferrentino and their families of New Jersey. A 45 year resident of West Whiteland Township, she was born to Bearly Smith and Nancy (Higgins) Smith of Garfield N.J. Aege developed a love of the healthcare profession working as an aide and Candy-Striper at Passaic General Hospital in Passaic N.J. After graduating high school, she followed in the footsteps of her mother and Aunt Patricia and entered nursing school. Graduating from the New Jersey College of Medicine and Dentistry in Newark N.J. in 1970 as a Registered Nurse, she began what would be a rewarding 42-year career, filling staff positions in Endoscopy, ICU, CCU and Emergency Departments at Paoli Hospital, the Coatesville Veterans Hospital, the Chester County Hospital, and most recently, Mercy Hospital of Philadelphia. A generous and warm person to all she knew, Adrianna was never happier than when in front of the fireplace or at the dining room table surrounded by family or friends and cherished many happy family vacations and camping trips. Aege enjoyed her flower gardens and summers on the patio and loved hosting an annual Christmas Eve party for neighbors and friends. For many years she was an enthusiastic tennis player, and she later filled her spare time as a devoted quilter, making many friends as a past member of the Brandywine Valley Quilters Guild. She and her husband traveled extensively, enjoying lengthy trips to Alaska, Yellowstone Park, the Yukon and The Grand Canyon. They explored lighthouses throughout New England and spent weeks each summer for years as lighthouse keepers at Rose Island Light in Newport Rhode Island. She loved Canada, and they visited Nova Scotia, Montreal and above all, Quebec City many times. Her warmth, kindness and compassion, her love of friends and family and her always looking to see the good in everyone she met without judgment drew in and touched all those around her. There will be a private viewing for the family. Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service Saturday, December 5, 2020 12:30 PM at Oaklands Cemetery 1042 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com