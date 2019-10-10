|
|
Adrienne E. Martini, 76 of West Chester, PA died Wednesday October 9, 2019 at her home. Born April 1, 1943 in Englewood, NJ, she was the daughter of the late James Kerwien and the late Dorothy Hewitt Kerwien. Adrienne had worked as a Human Resource Specialist for Reckitt Benckiser. Coming from Ft. Lee and Allendale NJ, Adrienne moved into Hershey’s Mill six years ago and found happiness in her community. She volunteered at the Chester County Historical Society and the Social Committee in Hershey’s Mill. Adrienne was an avid gardener, reader and animal lover. One of her greatest accomplishments was going back to college to obtain her degree. She loved her grandchildren and will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and caring of those around her. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Towle (Michael), Michael Martini (Debbie), grandchildren, Taylor, Sean, Stephanie, Angela, Christina, Nicholas, and a brother, Jim Kerwien. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com ;Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA 1212 Phoenixville Pike West Chester, PA 19380.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 11, 2019