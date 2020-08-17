Agnes Petas, 95, of West Chester, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of George Z. Petas who passed away August 8, 2020. Born in Greece, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen (Karamitsos) Diamanty. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Media, PA and was an accomplished seamstress. She is survived by two sons; Jesse R. and John G.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Thelma Konstandos and Debra Lianides and one brother, Thomas J. Diamanty. Services and interment private at the convenience of the family. Logan Funeral Home, Inc.-Exton in charge of arrangements. www.loganfuneralhomes.com