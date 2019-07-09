|
|
Al Manni, 82, of Elizabethtown passed away on July 7th, 2019. Born in Bryn Mawr, he was the son of the late Peter and Margarita (Marzilli) Manni. He will be missed by his loving wife Patty (Pratt) Manni, as well as children Scott A. (Anissa) Manni of North Carolina; Todd P. (Gail) Manni of Atglen; Tiffany C. (Tom) McFiggins of Thorndale; stepson, Daniel J. (Ginny) Walker of Virginia; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings: Joseph, Peter, and Mario Manni, and Jeanne Radicioni. A nurseryman, Al owned and operated the Lenape Nursery in Chadds Ford, PA for many years. After his retirement, he and Patty moved to Lewes, DE where he worked at East Coast Garden Center for 12 years. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service, to be held at Birmingham LaFayette Cemetery, 1235 Birmingham Road, West Chester, PA on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To register online condolences, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 14, 2019