Alan H. Smith, 92 of West Chester, PA transitioned Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at The Meadows at Shannondell with his daughter by his side. Born October 5, 1926 in Calgary Alberta Canada, Alan was the son of the late Elsie Smith and James Smith. Alan was a graduate of Radnor High School where he was a member of the football team. Alan served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired from Bell Telephone in PA after 40+ years. Alan will be remembered as a motorcycle and old pickup truck loving man who had more fun than most can imagine. Exceptionally generous and loving, Alan’s positivity included the goal of making people smile as big as possible. In addition to his parents, Alan is predeceased by his brothers, James and David. Alan is survived by his ever blessed daughter, Adelina Smith and his grandson, Alan Jaden (A.J.) Smith. A service to celebrate Alan’s life will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery in West Chester, PA on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00am. Donations in Alan’s name may be made to his favorite of many charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 11, 2019