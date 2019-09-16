|
Albert T. “Sonny” Book, Jr., 86, of Parkesburg, died September 14, 2019 at the Brandywine Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Albert T. Book, Sr. and Alvira Cushmore Book. Sonny served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was employed as a welder and worked for Autocar and the Layton-Greenfield Machine Shop. He was a lifetime member of the Thorndale Fire Company. He is survived by his companion Anne Gillespie, 4 children; David A. Book (Donna) of Downingtown, Albert T. Book, III (Marsha) of Coatesville, Michael Book (Kim) of Downingtown and Joanne Book of Coatesville, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 sister Florence Book Shank of VA. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings; James, Richard and Charles Book and Betty Long. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA. Interment at the Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall, PA. Viewing 9:30 - 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pomeroy United Methodist Church PO Box 68 Pomeroy, PA 19367. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 17, 2019